5 things to know about the Dayton Greek Festival

Credit: David A. Moodie Credit: David A. Moodie

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Hours of Operation ⌚

The festival will be held at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, located at 500 Belmonte Park North, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

2. Parking 🚗

In addition to pay to park options near the church, there will be a free shuttle for those that park in the open lot on Forest and Grand Avenues. This is located across from the hospital’s emergency room entrance.

Handicapped parking is minimal. Organizers encourage those to take the shuttle over.

3. Cost 💵

Admission is $5 for adults and includes one raffle ticket. Veterans and active duty are free, as well as children 12 and under.

The $5 admission fee is only needed to be paid one time throughout the weekend. Those that plan to go to the festival multiple days will get in free with a ticket.

4. Food 🍴

The festival will have a plethora of pastries made in-house including favorites such as Koulouraki, a mildly sweet butter cookie that pairs well with coffee. They will also have traditional foods like gyros, Greek salad and lamb chops. Panagouleas-Stephens said they plan to have new wine options as well.

5. Other Activities 🎶

Throughout the weekend, there will be live music and dancing. Spectators will have the opportunity to learn Greek dances.

Tours of the church will also be available.

The festival will have an ADA changing table available. For more information and updates, visit www.daytongreekfestival.com or the festival’s Facebook page (@daytongreekfestival).