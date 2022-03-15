Washington Twp. getting large new apartment complex

Trustees unanimously voted March 7 to approve the project with modification language including requiring the developer to incorporate various mounding and landscape enhancements along Social Row Road frontages and southern sections of the development.

Founded in 2006, Leo Brown Group has more than 20 properties, most of them senior care sites that involve assisted living, memory care and independent living. However, while much of its focus is on senior care, The Village at Centerville will not be age-restricted, Leo Brown Group Development Manager Toby Miller previously told trustees.

The units would be built with at least 50% masonry, and their average size would be 1,013 square feet, according to plans for the project.

The land is owned by Divided Ridge Associates, LTD, which bought 79 acres in August 2004 for nearly $5.9 million, Montgomery County records show.