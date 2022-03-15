Washington Twp. getting large new apartment complex

A developer will build 195 apartments on nearly 25 acres in Washington Twp.
The Village at Centerville will feature one- to four-bedroom, one-story detached apartments at the southeast corner of Sheehan and Social Row roads, records show.
Developed by Indianapolis-based Leo Brown Group, the multi-family residential project would cover about 24.7 acres of the more than 27 acres included in the plan, according to Washington Twp. documents. The site is across Sheehan Road from Epiphany Lutheran Church.
“The project is progressing into final engineering and platting,” Washington Twp. Development Director Ryan Lee told this news outlet Monday. “The developer intends to be under construction later this summer with an anticipated build out of 16 to 18 months.”
Leo Brown Group recently proceeded with a Final Development Plan request, where details such as architectural elevations and site design was reviewed by Washington Twp. Zoning Commission and Board of Trustees.
Trustees unanimously voted March 7 to approve the project with modification language including requiring the developer to incorporate various mounding and landscape enhancements along Social Row Road frontages and southern sections of the development.
Founded in 2006, Leo Brown Group has more than 20 properties, most of them senior care sites that involve assisted living, memory care and independent living. However, while much of its focus is on senior care, The Village at Centerville will not be age-restricted, Leo Brown Group Development Manager Toby Miller previously told trustees.
The units would be built with at least 50% masonry, and their average size would be 1,013 square feet, according to plans for the project.
The land is owned by Divided Ridge Associates, LTD, which bought 79 acres in August 2004 for nearly $5.9 million, Montgomery County records show.
