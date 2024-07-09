Washington Twp. man indicted in OVI crash that seriously injures 60-year-old woman

BreakingNews
A Washington Twp. man indicted Tuesday is accused of driving impaired at the time of a crash in January 2023 in West Carrollton that seriously injured a 60-year-old woman.

Joseph Barker, 42, was issued a summons to appear for his July 23 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for aggravated vehicular assault and a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while impaired.

Barker was driving a 2012 Mazda3 west on Watertower Lane around 6:15 p.m. Jan. 3, 2023, when he failed to yield while turning left onto South Alex Road, according to a West Carrollton Police Department crash report.

The Mazda collided in the intersection with a 2005 Chrysler Town & Country minivan, driven by a 37-year-old West Carrollton man, the report stated.

The minivan driver was not hurt, but Barker and his passenger, also from Washington Twp. were taken by medics to Kettering Health Main Campus. Barker suffered minor injuries and his passenger suffered serious injuries, according to the report.

