Washington Twp man sentenced to at least 4 years in ex-wife’s stabbing

On Tuesday, Judge Steven Dankof sentenced Davis to four to six years in prison. Upon his release, Davis will be supervised by the parole board for at least 18 months.

On April 10, West Carrollton police responded to Miami Valley Sports Bar at 930 Water Tower Lane on a report of a crash and possible stabbing.

Once on the scene, officers found a woman with multiple stab wounds.

During the investigation, police learned Davis met his ex-wife at the bar earlier in the evening and had a few drinks with her, according to Miamisburg Municipal Court records. Davis reportedly began to assault her when they discussed his ex possibly getting remarried.

The woman fell backward and hit her head on the concrete patio, according to court documents.

She left the bar and went to her vehicle. When she was inside, Davis also got in and started stabbing her with a knife, an affidavit read.

The woman reportedly tried to pull out of the parking spot with her door open and hit Davis’ vehicle. He fell out of the vehicle, but got back inside and allegedly resumed stabbing her.

The woman hit a second vehicle, causing both of them to fall out of her vehicle. Davis got into his vehicle and pulled around to where his ex was before stabbing her again and then leaving the parking lot, according to court documents.

Davis was later arrested by troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post.