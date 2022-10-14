dayton-daily-news logo
Washington Twp. to add new electric vehicle charging station

53 minutes ago

Washington Township has announced that it will add a new electric vehicle charging station with two charge ports at the RecPlex recreation center.

The township said the charging station was being built with a $15,000 grant from the Ohio EPA.

It will be built in a well-let part of the center’s east parking lot within walking distance of restaurants and retail establishments, the township said, and each port will charge at a maximum rate of 25 miles of range per hour.

Using the charging station will cost one dollar per hour, the township said.

Mark Metzger, the township’s recreation director, said, “The charging station is an added convenience for patrons. Now they can recharge their car while participating in RecPlex activities.” He later added, “We also welcome guests traveling through and hope they’ll take a moment to check out the amazing recreation opportunities our community has while they’re charging. It’s an important community service to provide a convenient and safe charging location as electric cars gain in popularity.”

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area.

