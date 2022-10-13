New restaurant with card shop, memorabilia to open this month at Austin Landing

Carter said he wants the new space to be a place for everyone. If guests are not into cards, they can enjoy the atmosphere and food.

Park Grille & Bar will serve salads, wraps, gourmet burgers, personal pizzas, oven-baked wings, chicken tenders and much more in addition to its beer and cocktail menu. One item on the menu that hits close to home for Carter are PapPap’s Donut Holes. He said his wife’s father passed away last year and loved donut holes and would take his children to get donut holes. He added the item in his honor.

Carter, who is from Tipp City but resides in Washington Twp., worked in the software industry for 16 years before deciding to open this new concept. He said he traveled a lot for work and would eat at a variety of different restaurants.

“What I’m excited about is now I get to put my own twist on things,” Carter said. “I love taking care of people and I wish I would have done a restaurant sooner.”

The 6,000-square-foot restaurant will be set up similar to Old Scratch Pizza where you order at the counter before you sit, Carter explained. Each table will have a QR code where guests can order more food or drinks. Carter said the QR code will also allow guests to buy sports cards if they don’t want to head upstairs.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Carter said he has plans to do trade nights and other events surrounding the sports cards and memorabilia. Kaboom Bros Cards has partnered with Fanatics, Carted confirmed.

He said he hopes Park Grille & Bar will become a neighborhood restaurant where everybody knows each other.

“It’s going to be that place where there’s something for everybody in the family,” Carter said.

Park Grille & Bar is hiring for all positions. Anyone interested can stop by the restaurant from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or email Carter at ccarter@kaboombroscards.com.