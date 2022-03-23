Washington Twp. wins Ohio Fire Department of the Year award

Washington Twp. received state recognition today with one of the Ohio Fire Service’s highest honors: Ohio Fire Department of the Year.
The award was presented this afternoon during the state’s 41st annual Ohio Fire Service Hall of Fame & Fire Awards ceremony by the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of State Fire Marshal and the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Division of EMS in Columbus.
“It’s truly an honor and very humbling to receive it and it’s a testament to the work that our men and women provide to our community on a daily basis,” Fire Chief Scott Kujawa told this news outlet following the award ceremony.
Washington Twp. Fire Department was formed in 1946. It provides around-the-clock emergency response with personnel who respond directly from five fire stations positioned strategically throughout Washington Twp. and Centerville.
Kujawa, who has been with the department since 1991, became its chief in 2019. Washington Twp. Fire Department has nearly 100 employees, including full and part-time firefighters, plus administrative staff, he said.
Ohio Fire Department of the Year Award honors an Ohio fire department that “has demonstrated outstanding teaching characteristics and, because of these attributes, has made a major impact in fire education in its community and department,” according to the Ohio Department of Public Safety.
Departments nominated must be active in local public education and/or local fire training and have demonstrated positive relationships with the community. They also must take “meaningful and visible steps” to assure the professionalism of their personnel and meaningful and visible steps toward a quality, in-service fire training program, ODPS said.
