Washington Twp. wins Ohio Fire Department of the Year award

The award was presented this afternoon during the state’s 41st annual Ohio Fire Service Hall of Fame & Fire Awards ceremony by the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of State Fire Marshal and the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Division of EMS in Columbus.

“It’s truly an honor and very humbling to receive it and it’s a testament to the work that our men and women provide to our community on a daily basis,” Fire Chief Scott Kujawa told this news outlet following the award ceremony.