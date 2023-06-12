WATCH: Dayton police pursue homicide suspect in chase that reached 100 mph

A woman told 911 dispatchers on June 1 that her friend and boyfriend were involved in a shooting in the 100 block of Centre Street. One left in a truck and the other ran away, she said.

A man doing work on Centre Street also called 911 after man with a gunshot wound came to the front door.

The caller told dispatch it appeared the he was shot in the upper left side of his abdomen.

Dayton Fire Department medics took the man, later identified as Smith, to Miami Valley Hospital. He died later that day from injuries, according to police.