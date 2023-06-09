Man charged in deadly Dayton shooting accused of leading police on 100 mph chase

Hefner was charged in a deadly shooting in the 100 block of Centre Street on June 1.

A woman called 911 and told dispatch her boyfriend and friend were involved in a shooting, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

She said one left in a truck and the other ran away.

Dispatch also received a call from a man doing work on Centre Street.

“This dude just ran up to the front door saying he got shot,” he said.

The caller said it looked like the man was shot in the top left side of his abdomen.

Dayton Fire Department medics took the shooting victim to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died from injuries, said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer.

Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger identified the man as 48-year-old Matthew Smith of Dayton.

Investigators identified Hefner as a suspect in the shooting. The next day they spotted his truck on camera and Hefner had reportedly altered the vehicle.

