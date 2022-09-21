dayton-daily-news logo
X

WATCH: Repetitive behaviors, exercises can help calm in stressful situations

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Combined ShapeCaption

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Local News
By
1 hour ago

Repetitive behaviors like going for walks, twiddling your thumbs, yoga or breathing exercises can help your body calm itself naturally, similar to how rocking soothes a baby, according to Jared Mueller, who is a licensed independent social worker with Kettering Health’s Years Ahead Health Center.

Mueller recently spoke to In Your Prime host Jana Collier, publisher of the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News, about good ways to calm yourself down in stressful situations.

“All of [these exercises], while they can be healthy in and of themselves, really help bring our brain to some peace,” he said. “Because unfortunately, the way that we are wired, if we are stressed out, our brain thinks that we are in a life-or-death situation and starts to react in fight, flight or freeze.”

Mueller’s interview is part of the In Your Prime series, which provides special content from the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News focusing on what to know about growing older in our community.

ExploreWATCH: In Your Prime event focuses on mental, emotional, financial health

In Other News
1
WATCH: What should you consider when planning for retirement?
2
WATCH: Parks provide ways to get active outdoors with your kids
3
Report card takeaway: Ohio still behind in math, literacy from...
4
DPS hiring paraprofessionals at event Thursday
5
$480K Grant Park improvement project starts Thursday in Washington Twp.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top