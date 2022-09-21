WATCH: Repetitive behaviors, exercises can help calm in stressful situations

Mueller recently spoke to In Your Prime host Jana Collier, publisher of the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News, about good ways to calm yourself down in stressful situations.

“All of [these exercises], while they can be healthy in and of themselves, really help bring our brain to some peace,” he said. “Because unfortunately, the way that we are wired, if we are stressed out, our brain thinks that we are in a life-or-death situation and starts to react in fight, flight or freeze.”