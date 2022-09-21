WATCH: Repetitive behaviors, exercises can help calm in stressful situations

Repetitive behaviors like going for walks, twiddling your thumbs, yoga or breathing exercises can help your body calm itself naturally, similar to how rocking soothes a baby, according to Jared Mueller, who is a licensed independent social worker with Kettering Health’s Years Ahead Health Center.
Mueller recently spoke to In Your Prime host Jana Collier, publisher of the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News, about good ways to calm yourself down in stressful situations.
“All of [these exercises], while they can be healthy in and of themselves, really help bring our brain to some peace,” he said. “Because unfortunately, the way that we are wired, if we are stressed out, our brain thinks that we are in a life-or-death situation and starts to react in fight, flight or freeze.”
Mueller’s interview is part of the In Your Prime series, which provides special content from the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News focusing on what to know about growing older in our community.
About the Author