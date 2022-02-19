Hamburger icon
Water and gas line break in Franklin fixed

Crews work following a water main break in Philadelphia. Wednesday, Feb 9, 2022. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: Jose F. Moreno

Local News
By Holly Souther
53 minutes ago

A water main break line in Franklin on Main Street at Schenck is now repaired while crews are to fix additional repairs.

A boil advisory was granted earlier in the day and residents affected will be notified, the City of Franklin’s news website said.

People are expected to avoid the scene until crews are finished, the website said.

There was no danger or evacuation needed for the gas main break, the website said in a statement before their most recent update at 1:05 p.m.

The boil advisory is expected to be lifted on Sunday.

Any updates will be added to the City of Franklin’s news page later.

