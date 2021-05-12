Water boil in Riverside affects Kroger, 17 houses

A water boil advisory is in place in the area of Burkhardt and Spinning roads in Riverside.
A cap came off a 16-inch line around 4 p.m. Wednesday, which led the affected customers to experience water depressurization while repairs are made, said Megan O’Leary, public information officer for Montgomery County Environmental Services.
Crews are working to reinstall the cap and repressurize the line.
However, a boil advisory will be in effect until further notice in a small part of the city that includes 17 houses, O’Leary said.
Crews were going door to door to notify affected residents and businesses, she said.
The Kroger store at 700 Spinning Road is including in the advisory. However, a store manager could not say whether the store would have to close early or shut down certain departments as a result, referring questions to the corporate communications office.
What do to during a water boil advisory?
Heat water until it comes to a rolling boil and let boil for 1 minute.
Turn off the heat source and let the water cool
Pour the water into a clean container with cover for storage
Use the boiled water for all drinking, cooking and teeth brushing
Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention