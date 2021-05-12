Water boil in Riverside affects Kroger, 17 houses

The Kroger store at 700 Spinning Road is including in the advisory. However, a store manager could not say whether the store would have to close early or shut down certain departments as a result, referring questions to the corporate communications office.

What do to during a water boil advisory?

Heat water until it comes to a rolling boil and let boil for 1 minute.

Turn off the heat source and let the water cool

Pour the water into a clean container with cover for storage

Use the boiled water for all drinking, cooking and teeth brushing

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention