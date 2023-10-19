Water main break closes road in Fairborn

A water main break in Fairborn closed Superior Avenue Thursday morning.
The road is closed in both directions between Dayton Yellow Springs Road and Forest Street, according to a Facebook post by the City of Fairborn.
People should use Miami Avenue as an alternative route.
The city will provide an update once the water main is fixed and Superior Avenue has reopened.
