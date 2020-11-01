‘We are people who will unite in the toughest of times:’ Gov. Mike DeWine publishes open letter ahead of Election Day

“In even calmer times, when we were less divided, rhetoric in the final throes of the top-of-the-ticket campaigns almost always have been hot, animated and somewhat exaggerated,” he said. “Today, however, we truly have a nation more divided than any of us can remember. It seems that many on each side genuinely feel our country will fall apart if the other side wins.”

“Today, and for some time to come, we also share a common enemy–one that cares not whether we voted for Donald Trump or Joe Biden; an enemy that is relentless and clearly on the march. This enemy has invaded our nation, stealing nearly 230,000 American lives and at least 5,300 Ohio lives–all on our own soil,” he said.