We want to know: What questions do you have about mental health in our community?

We want your input on what to ask local experts at our Community Conversation on Sept. 17

Local News
Aug 29, 2024
We’re gathering the community to talk about an issue that can impact any person, at any stage of their life: Mental health.

Mental illnesses are among the most common health conditions in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 1 in 5 adults live with a mental illness and over 1 in 5 youth (ages 13-18) either currently or at some point during their life have had a seriously debilitating mental illness.

The challenges of navigating a mental health disorder and finding treatment and support has often been something that has been kept quiet. We’re making this our community’s issue, and want to know: What questions do you have? Fill out our form below.

The Dayton Daily News, the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association and Wright State University are convening a panel of local experts and advocates to talk about our shared experiences and discuss solutions we can come to as a community. You can join Mental Health Matters: A Community Conversation at the Wright State University Student Union on Sept. 17 by registering for the event here.

The event will open with a Community Resource Fair and a keynote address by Scott McGohan, a local business leader and passionate mental health advocate. Following his address, our panel discussion will begin.

Panelists for the Community Conversation include:

  • Crystal Allen – CEO, Boys & Girls Club of Dayton
  • Tristyn Ball, Ph.D. – Director of Prevention and Early Intervention, Montgomery County ADAMHS (Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services) Board
  • Kelly Blankenship, DO – Associate Chief Medical Officer of Psychiatry & Behavioral Health, Dayton Children’s Hospital
  • Barbara Marsh, Ph.D. – Director, Counseling and Wellness Services, Wright State University
  • Greta Mayer, Ph.D. – CEO, Mental Health Recovery Board of Clark, Greene, and Madison Counties

The event will be held in the Wright State Student Union. Seating at the Community Conversation is limited, and a free Eventbrite registration is required. Sign up to attend here.

