We want to know: What questions do you have about mental health in our community?

The challenges of navigating a mental health disorder and finding treatment and support has often been something that has been kept quiet. We're making this our community's issue, and want to know: What questions do you have?

The Dayton Daily News, the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association and Wright State University are convening a panel of local experts and advocates to talk about our shared experiences and discuss solutions we can come to as a community. You can join Mental Health Matters: A Community Conversation at the Wright State University Student Union on Sept. 17 by registering for the event here.

The event will open with a Community Resource Fair and a keynote address by Scott McGohan, a local business leader and passionate mental health advocate. Following his address, our panel discussion will begin.

Panelists for the Community Conversation include:

Crystal Allen – CEO, Boys & Girls Club of Dayton

Tristyn Ball, Ph.D. – Director of Prevention and Early Intervention, Montgomery County ADAMHS (Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services) Board

Kelly Blankenship, DO – Associate Chief Medical Officer of Psychiatry & Behavioral Health, Dayton Children’s Hospital

Barbara Marsh, Ph.D. – Director, Counseling and Wellness Services, Wright State University

Greta Mayer, Ph.D. – CEO, Mental Health Recovery Board of Clark, Greene, and Madison Counties

The event will be held in the Wright State Student Union.