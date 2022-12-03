Weather likely a factor in crash on I-75 early Saturday morning

A two-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 75 near the Dryden Road exit early Saturday morning.
The crash happened at about 1:31 a.m., according to Moraine Police and dispatch.
There were no reports of injuries.
The cause of the crash appears to be weather conditions, police and dispatch said. The total amount of people involved in the crash is unknown, as is the amount of damage between the vehicles.
I-75 was shut down for a period of time, dispatch said.
Police and dispatch confirmed that tow trucks were at the scene.
We will update as we learn more information.
