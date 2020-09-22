Wellness screenings, classes planned

Civilian Health Promotion Services has a number of health testing opportunities and classes planned Sept. 21-25. Health education classes open to all; no registration required. Complimentary health screenings available for active Department of Defense civilians and active-duty personnel. For details, call CHPS at 904-9359.
Sept. 21
7-10 a.m. (Appointment needed) – Complimentary Cholesterol & Glucose Screening, InBody Body Composition, Bod Pod Body Composition Screening – CHPS Office, Bldg. 571 (Area B), Room 158
Sept. 22
10:30-11:30 a.m. – “Supermarket Savvy” Health Education Class — Bldg. 571 (Area B), Classroom 3, 2nd floor
Sept. 23
7-10 a.m. (Appointment needed) – Complimentary Cholesterol & Glucose Screening, InBody Body Composition, Bod Pod Body Composition Screening – CHPS Office, Bldg. 571 (Area B), Room 158
Sept. 24
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – “More Matters: Fruits and Veggies” Health Education Class — Virtual Class via Microsoft Teams. Contact CHPS at 937-904-9359 or Olivia.j.lehman2.ctr@mail.mil for more information on how to attend.
Sept. 25
7-10 a.m. (Appointment needed) – Complimentary Cholesterol & Glucose Screening, InBody Body Composition, Bod Pod Body Composition Screening – CHPS Office, Bldg. 571 (Area B), Room 158