West Alexandria man killed in Monday crash

A West Alexandria man was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash late Monday afternoon.
The fatal victim was identified as Kenneth A. Burnett, 47, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 4:45 p.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office was called to a crash on Lexington Road near Quinn Road.
A preliminary investigation revealed Burnett was driving a 1998 Chevrolet pick-up truck west on Lexington Road when the truck went off the left side of the road and hit multiple trees, according to the sheriff’s office. The truck came to a stop in the creek.
Burnett was the only person inside the truck.
The crash is under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Preble County Coroner’s Office. The West Alexandria Fire Department and EMS and Eaton Fire Division also responded to the crash.