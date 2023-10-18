West Carrollton city manager search down to 5 candidates

BreakingNews
West Carrollton is getting closer to naming a new city manager.

City officials used a third-party firm to conduct the search, which garnered more than 20 applicants. However, only five applicants were presented as finalists for consideration to interview for the position, city officials told Dayton Daily News.

The five finalists for the West Carrollton city manager job include:

  • Middletown Assistant City Manager Nathan Cahall
  • Vandalia Assistant City Manager Amber Holloway
  • Clayton Director of Development Jack Kuntz
  • Muny Grants Director David Lynch
  • Hamilton County Community Action Agency CFO Katie Smiddy
One will be announced this week and start at the position Dec. 17, following city council’s vote next Tuesday, officials said.

West Carrollton contracted with Management Advisory Group LLC in June to have the firm search for Townsend’s replacement.

