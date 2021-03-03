West Carrollton Schools to return to in-person classes full-time

Students in the West Carrollton School District will return to the classroom later this month for more days a week than initially planned.
The district’s school board originally was scheduled during Tuesday night’s special meeting to discuss and vote on whether to reopen schools starting March 15 on a four-day, Monday-through-Thursday schedule..
Instead, with community members speaking in favor of a full-time return to classroom learning, school board members voted 5-0 to return to the classroom five days a week.
“It’s the beginning of our fourth quarter, which has always been the date that we said we would bring the kids back,” Superintendent Andrea Townsend said. “All of us want the kids here. We got vaccinated on Friday, so our full effect of our second vaccination will be on March 13.”
Townsend said the school district is “very happy” to bring students back with new guidance that it received from Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County.
Students who are learning remotely through the SchoolsPLP program, who represent about 20%t of the district, will continue with their schedule, she said.
Prior to the vote, Townsend presented the board with a slideshow featuring information from Public Health, the Ohio State Department of Health and the Ohio State Board of Education. State testing mandates and how they will affect students also were discussed.
For months, most West Carrollton students have been on a hybrid model where they are in school two days a week and learn remotely the other three days.
The district does plan to hold prom and graduation, Townsend said.