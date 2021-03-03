West Carrollton Schools to return to in-person classes full-time

Students who are learning remotely through the SchoolsPLP program, who represent about 20%t of the district, will continue with their schedule, she said.

Prior to the vote, Townsend presented the board with a slideshow featuring information from Public Health, the Ohio State Department of Health and the Ohio State Board of Education. State testing mandates and how they will affect students also were discussed.

For months, most West Carrollton students have been on a hybrid model where they are in school two days a week and learn remotely the other three days.

The district does plan to hold prom and graduation, Townsend said.