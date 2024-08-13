West Carrollton starts road construction near I-75 tied to new development plan

The closure is part of “Phase I” of West Carrollton’s River District project. Announced last year, the project is slated to eventually bring a whitewater park, apartments, a hotel, restaurants and more to the city’s riverfront. The first part is a mixed-used development immediately west of the Exit 47 interchange on the former Roberds site that would include retail, restaurant and office uses.

The current construction is specifically on the intersection of East Dixie Drive and Manchester Road, according to the city. Traffic is being routed from Manchester onto the temporary road where Roberds used to be, and connects back to East Dixie Drive at a traffic-signal intersection.

Goals of the construction include widening and adding a right turn lane on Manchester Road. The city is also extending water and sewer services for the proposed riverfront development. Construction on the road is scheduled to be completed by the end of September.

The River District development project is projected to cost an estimated $70 million, with $23.8 million of that going toward the whitewater park. The “lifestyle-driven” project will include a park for kayaking, river surfing, and a lazy river, along with a bike path through the area.