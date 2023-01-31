West Carrollton to get $750K from county for whitewater park preliminary design

The $7.5 million proposed project along the riverfront would include a 900-foot whitewater channel around the South Montgomery County Low Dam, competition level whitewater features for kayaks and wave surfing, and safety modifications aimed at improving safety, use and access to the river.

Area officials say the project will enable the Dayton region to compete to host whitewater competitions and events, bringing out-of-town and out-of-state whitewater enthusiasts to West Carrollton and the Dayton region, city officials previously said.

The proposed project would be part of more than $70 million in private sector development along the Great Miami River at the Interstate 75 West Carrollton interchange, activity that is leading to the creation of 500 jobs over a 5- to 7-year build-out.

The multi-year, multi-phase redevelopment plan the city is crafting includes on-river recreation, riverfront development, and development at the southwest corner of the I-75, Exit 47 interchange.

Early plans include a hotel, medical office building, service retail, multiple restaurants (fast casual, premium white-tablecloth and drive-thrus), plus 26 high-end townhome condominiums and a 214-unit apartment project. There’s also a proposal for a small watercraft marina.

The project is expected to stimulate economic development for the city and the entire footprint of the Great Miami River, officials said.

Merrick & Company is an employee-owned engineering, architecture, surveying, and geospatial firm. McLaughlin Whitewater Design Group develops whitewater parks and river surfing projects nationwide. Both are based in Colorado.