West Milton man, 57, sentenced to 11th prison term

Lindsay Lemaster, 57, was sentenced in a May 8 incident at a West Milton gas station where he attempted to steal money. He initially faced a felony charge of robbery, which was amended later to breaking and entering. He pleaded guilty.

Common Pleas Judge Jeannine Pratt reviewed Lemaster’s adult criminal history dating to the early 1980s, which included convictions and prison time for several charges of theft along with robbery, burglary and resisting arrest among others.