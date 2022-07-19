West Milton man, 57, sentenced to 11th prison term

TROY — A West Milton man convicted of breaking and entering was sentenced Monday to what a Miami County judge said would be his 11th stay in prison.
Lindsay Lemaster, 57, was sentenced in a May 8 incident at a West Milton gas station where he attempted to steal money. He initially faced a felony charge of robbery, which was amended later to breaking and entering. He pleaded guilty.
Common Pleas Judge Jeannine Pratt reviewed Lemaster’s adult criminal history dating to the early 1980s, which included convictions and prison time for several charges of theft along with robbery, burglary and resisting arrest among others.
Although Lemaster’s last felony conviction was 10 years ago, Pratt told him, “I can’t ignore your criminal history.” The record reflected a history of drug and alcohol abuse, she said.
“You had constant convictions for thievery,” the judge said.
In the May 8 incident, the victim was a man who had provided jobs for Lemaster, whose actions Pratt called “shameful.”
Lemaster was sentenced to 11 months in prison. He will receive credit for 71 days served in the county jail.
About the Author