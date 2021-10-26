dayton-daily-news logo
West Milton man who pleaded guilty to attempted rape of two girls sentenced

By Nancy Bowman, Contributing Writer
35 minutes ago

A West Milton man accused of sexual assaults of two girls in May and June 2020 at a West Milton park was sentenced Monday to a minimum of four years and maximum of six years in prison on two counts of felony attempted rape.

Drayden Sanders, 20, initially faced multiple charges for allegedly sexually touching and engaging in sexual conduct with girls ages 12 and 13 in a park area along the Stillwater River and at a residence in the village.

Sanders later pleaded guilty to two attempted rape charges while other charges were dismissed in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

He was sentenced by Judge Jeannine Pratt to four to six years on each of the charges and ordered to serve the sentences concurrently. He was designated a Tier III sex offender. The designation will require, once released from prison, lifetime registration every 90 days.

