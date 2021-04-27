Girl testifies against former West Milton police officer on trial for rape

Wright had been with the West Milton Police Department since September 2018. He previously worked with the Covington Police Department. He was placed on paid administrative leave when an investigation began in December 2019. He was placed on unpaid administrative leave when the indictment was served in 2020. He has since resigned from the department, Police Chief Harry Busse said.

Wright is free after posting bail.

In opening statements Monday, county Prosecutor Tony Kendell said evidence would show Wright engaged in sexual conduct with the girl beginning when she was 10. This activity continued until late 2019 when the girl disclosed the abuse, he said.

Defense lawyer Jay Lopez said the girl had been disciplined in the past for not telling the truth. Prosecutors believe the girl’s story but don’t have the evidence to corroborate it, he said.

“Kevin will testify and tell you all the reasons this cannot be possible,” Lopez said.