DeWine, Whaley win governor primaries, AP calls

“Nan Whaley is the leader Ohio deserves with a proven track record of leading Ohio through its toughest times and helping our state come out stronger on the other side,” she said. “Tonight, she makes history as the first woman to secure the gubernatorial nomination of a major political party in Ohio, cementing a strong and diverse ticket of candidates ready to show Ohio voters we’re on their side ... Mayor Whaley is the candidate Ohio needs to create jobs, clean up corruption and put Ohio back on the right track,” said Walters.

“Congratulations to Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted on their strong victory tonight,” Ohio Republican Chair Bob Paduchik said. “Ohio Republicans look forward to voters across the Buckeye State rallying around their steadfast leadership to, once again, win the governor’s office in November.”

DeWine, 75, was born in Springfield and now has a home in Cedarville. After attending Miami University of Ohio and Ohio Northern University’s law school, he worked as an assistant prosecutor in Greene County until his 1976 election as county prosecutor.

Elected to the Ohio Senate in 1980, he served only until 1982 when he was elected to the U.S. House district southwest of Cleveland and Akron. DeWine held that seat until 1991, when he was elected lieutenant governor under Gov. George Voinovich.

DeWine resigned that office on his 1994 election to the U.S. Senate. He was reelected senator in 2000 but in 2006 lost to Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown.

Elected Ohio attorney general in 2010, DeWine held that position until his 2018 election as governor. For 2022 he retains his 2018 running mate, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

Originally from Mooresville, Indiana, Whaley graduated from the University of Dayton and Wright State University, finishing her Master’s degree in public administration from the latter in 2009.

She served in several public capacities before and during her terms in Dayton city government, such as executive director of the Montgomery County Democratic Party and a four-time delegate to the Democratic National Convention.

Whaley served two four-year terms as a Dayton city commissioner before being elected mayor in 2013 and reelected in 2017. She was president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors during her last year as Dayton’s mayor. She planned to run for governor in 2018 but dropped out and endorsed Richard Cordray, the eventual Democratic nominee.