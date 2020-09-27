VOICES: What issue facing our nation is most important to you?

“If (re)elected, what will you do to ensure the protection of marginalized people in our society?” ― Sarah Caplan

Shutterstock image of Donald Trump.

“LAW AND ORDER. Economy.” ― Holly Page Brown

“Another stimulus. People need food. People need health care. People need help with rent/mortgage. Police reform. An honest election.” ― Garnet Bruja

“I need to know how these candidates are going to address police brutality and install real police reform.” ― Danny Thomas

“Election integrity.” ― Kat Walsh

“Bringing this country together!” ― Jill Hansel Erwin

“The pandemic. Little can get better in this country until this elephant in the room is under control. Half the country hangs on Trump’s every word when we should be hanging on the words of our public health officials and scientists.” ― Janet Neu

“No. 1: What is your specific plan to bring the pandemic under control, especially in light of the number of people who just won’t take mitigation measures? No. 2 What is your specific plan to make sure everyone is able to get health care?” ― Saul Caplan

Shutterstock image of Joe Biden

“Jobs/Economy! With money all things are possible.” ― Jason Matthews

“Health care and basic human rights.” ― Becky Rowley Taylor

“How will you assure Americans can’t be thrown off their insurance for preexisting conditions or for becoming sick from an expensive diagnosis?” ― Mary Robertson

“Pandemic and climate change. Both need serious attention now.” ― Ann Stevens

“Climate change, protecting the Earth for future generations.” ― Bri Schrader

“What will you do as president to encourage Americans to seek peace and understanding amongst ourselves and how will you encourage other elected officials to follow suit?” ― Todd Lucas

“Pandemic testing and defense production act.” ― Harvey Daye Jr.

“Global warming” ― Janelle Wood

“Health care.” ― Teresa Talley

“How messy our voting system has become (with) gerrymandering, less and less polling stations/machines, and actively excluding/suppressing other parties.” ― Kristi Kunkel-Shepler

“Health care/Medicare for All (or something damn close to it).” ― Laura Loges

