VOICES: Debates will inflict shock, but they won’t change the ‘menu’

But all of that is gone now. All of it changed in 2020 as easily as a page turns in a book. Whoever wins this year will face the reality of US debt levels parallel to World War II and will have no choice but to talk about budget sacrifice and tightening, which is never fun. So get ready for that. It’s going to happen no matter who wins.

Also on the menu is globalism. Should we play capitalism as one big neighborhood or use regional networks to isolate bad apples? The Trump people want to decouple from China and pluralize the supply chain. They also want more aggressive trade agreements, even with our friends. Is the next administration going to do more, less or none of that?

And there are huge foreign policy stakes. Just as former president Obama made creative inroads in courting Iran and isolating Russia – which changed the chessboard -- the Trump people made creative inroads in doing the exact opposite. Will the winner do more, less or none of the that?

And there is the controversial public style that is the Trump presidency itself. It shuns statesmanship and talks very frankly as it bypasses the establishment media in digital platforms (Tweets). More, less or none of that?

One answer seems easy: the debates are not likely to change the outcome. Whatever shock they inflict will get absorbed in the larger dynamic as the election rolls on. The debates are in fact strategically spaced out for this reason. Just ask John Kerry: he won all three and polls shifted his way, only to have the effect mitigated as time went on.

Sean Wilson is a professor of American public policy and politics at Wright State University, where he teaches the American Presidency.