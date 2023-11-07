What kind of school superintendent should Dayton hire? Public gives feedback

About 50 people attended a community forum Monday night at Rivers’ Edge Montessori School to provide feedback to Alma Advisory Group, who is searching for the next Dayton Public Schools superintendent.

Alma Advisory CEO Monica Santana Rosen said the group has been meeting with school employees, clergy and community members in the past few days and expect to meet again with people on Tuesday.

“We want to hear your lived experiences. We want to hear your point of view on what’s working well and what could be better,” she said.

The group asked media not to attend the two group sessions led by Rosen and Ginnae Harley, talent acquisition and senior associate for the Alma Group.

Rosen said the group will be continuing to seek feedback during November, begin screening candidates in December and will have a final candidate by February or March.

Current interim superintendent David Lawrence has a lot of support among school board members, DPS employees and some parents, but the school board voted in August to move forward with interviewing search firms. At the time, those who wanted to move forward said it was fair to give everyone an equal chance, while those against said it was unreasonable to spend money to find a new superintendent.

DPS school board member Jocelyn Rhynard, one of the board members who voted for hiring the firm, said the district wanted the public to be involved.

“We count on you to give us feedback about what’s happening at ground zero so that we can make the most informed decision,” she said.

Rhynard did not attend the group breakout sessions and said she wanted to give people the space to make comments without board members present.

Board president Chrisondra Goodwine said she wanted to hear from the community and not just DPS parents.

“If you put your child in our districts, what do you want from us? If you don’t put your children in our districts, why don’t you put them in there?” she said. “What could we do? What are you looking for in the leadership here?”

DPS is holding a virtual meeting on the same topic Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

A survey will be available soon to allow parents, students, staff and community members to express their thoughts and opinions on the superintendent search process, district officials said. This survey will be distributed on the district’s social media and website and will close Nov. 27.

Alma Advisory Group recently assisted Cincinnati Public Schools and Cleveland Metropolitan School District with finding superintendents. DPS will spend around $65,600, plus travel and expenses, with the total amount not to exceed $75,000, according to the contract with the Alma Group.