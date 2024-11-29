What they’re saying: Taylor Swift, rifles and gift cards bring out Black Friday shoppers

“Since they’re releasing with Target, that’s why we’re here,” said sisters Lane and Lily Nevers of Dayton, who arrived at the store at midnight with their friend, Nora Ponce of Washington, D.C.

Taylor Swift released her full album, “The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology” on vinyl and CD, along with The Official Eras Tour Book exclusively at Target with the latter containing Swift’s personal reflections on her Eras Tour and other never-before-seen photos.

“We’re getting the Taylor Swift Tortured Poets vinyl and the Eras Tour book,” said Sarah Reid of Middletown, who was with Leah Reid of Lima.

Shannon McAfee of Centerville always goes Black Friday shopping, she said, but she made Target a priority because of the Taylor Swift items.

“I have Swiftie daughters, so (I’m) here for Taylor,” McAfee said.

“I’m here to get the vinyl and the book for my wife,” said Tyler Jarvis at the Target in Fairfield Twp. in Butler County.

Jarvis got there shortly before midnight.

“I can’t feel my toes,” Jarvis said.

Megan Muyo and Rachael Morales also got to that Target at around midnight. They waited in their car as long as possible until they saw people lining up by the doors.

“We parked our car ... we just looked every hour to make sure no one was in line, and once we saw people in line, we came,” Muyo said.

They stood outside starting at about 4 a.m., Morales said.

Cabela’s in Centerville continues to have some of the most loyal early Black Friday shoppers with people lined up around the building waiting to get in when the store opened at 5 a.m. Friday.

Dalton Michael and Christian Rembold of Springfield made sure they were first in line.

“We got here at 10 p.m. last night,” Rembold said.

“He had a tent, and I had a sleeping bag. We were actually sleeping here,” Michael said. “We just wanted to try it out and have fun.”

Michael and Rembold were there for the discounted gift cards Cabela’s offers and to see what other deals were there, they said.

“You usually find deals when you get up in there,” said Bryan Jones of Dayton, who was also in line outside a couple hours before Cabela’s opened.

In addition to the gift cards, other Cabela’s shoppers were looking for deals on guns and outerwear.

“I’m looking for a rifle,” said David Pierson of Franklin.

Nationally, a record 183.4 million people are expected to shop in-store and online from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday this year, according to the National Retail Federation.

The Dayton region is expected to see a increase of 1.7%, according to the University of Cincinnati Economics Center, which is up from Dayton’s previous 0.8% downturn projected last year. Total relevant sales are expected to be more than $2 billion in the Dayton metro area, which includes Montgomery, Greene, Miami and Preble counties.