What weather records has Dayton broken so far in 2025?

A quarter of the way through 2025, Dayton has already had a record-setting year for weather.
So far this year Dayton has set new daily records six times. Four records were related to the temperature and two were related to daily rainfall.
January was the only month so far where a new record hasn’t been set.
Here are the records Dayton’s broken in 2025, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington:
January
- No records set
February
- Feb. 3: A new record high temperature was set at 66 degrees. The previous record was 62 degrees, set in 1927 and tied in 2020.
March
- March 14: Dayton reached 78 degrees, setting a new record high for the day.
- March 29: A record high minimum temperature was set at 65 degrees.
April
- April 2: A new daily record high temperature was set at 81 degrees.
- April 5: Dayton set a new record for rainfall with 1.65 inches.
May
- May 6: Dayton recorded 1.16 inches of rainfall, beating the 54-year-old record for 0.91 inches set in 1971.
