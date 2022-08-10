What you need to know about Bike Yard, Dayton’s first bike park: Contract approved for work

Combined Shape Caption A rendering of a section of the proposed Dayton Bike Yard, the city's first bike park. CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption A rendering of a section of the proposed Dayton Bike Yard, the city's first bike park. CONTRIBUTED

The Bike Yard, which was first publicly discussed about half a dozen years ago, will have mountain bike flow trails, climbing hills, jump lines, rock skills trails and kicker ramps.

Other features will include ladder drops, wedge transitions, a curved wall, rollers, 180-degree turns and slope-style trails.

A new bicycle playground opened at Welcome Park a year ago that cost about $36,000 and that was paid for with private donations and grant money.

The entire Bike Yard project, including the playground, will cost about $1.8 million and will be paid for with federal Community Development Block Grant funds, including some that were awarded as part of COVID-19 relief.

American Ramp Company will install all of the mountain bike features and trails, said Susan Vincent, a city of Dayton planner.

In September, the city commission is expected to vote to award a contract for additional site work and assess improvements at the park, she said.

Welcome Park, which is 10.5 acres in size, is located in the Carillon neighborhood, near Welcome Stadium.

Construction of the Bike Yard and neighborhood improvements will start in the fall of this year and conclude in the spring of next year, Vincent said.

She said the project timeline was impacted by increased costs and production delays.

However, she said the city is committed to completing the full vision for the park.

“Instead of being able to break ground this past spring, we needed to adjust and postpone until now,” she said. “We did not want to build a partial park, so we spent the time to find the necessary funding to complete the project.”