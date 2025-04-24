Wheat Penny’s cocktail wins first place at Buckeye Vodka Battle of the Bartenders

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

He described his drink as a tiki-inspired cocktail made with pineapple lavender all spiced infused vodka, falernum (a Barbados-style liqueur), ginger, clove, lime, lime zest, passion fruit, almond syrup and coconut that was topped with white chocolate foam.

The cocktail was paired with coconut shrimp.

This isn’t the first time Morris has won first place at Buckeye Vodka Battle of the Bartenders. In 2023, he won with his cocktail called, “Stop and Smell the Roses.”

Second place was awarded to Nicole Wilson, bar manager at Smith’s Boathouse in Troy. Her cocktail was made with a green juice featuring avocado, green tomato, green apple, cilantro and lime, a little bit of jalapeno, vodka, rhubarb, fennel liqueur, lemongrass infused elderflower, honey, lime and saline solution.

This was paired with the restaurant’s spinach and artichoke dip.

Best pairing was awarded to Bill Castro of El Meson for his “Bad Bunny” cocktail and paella valenciana.

The cocktail was made with infused hibiscus flowers, peach nectar, vodka and spicy peach bitters. The paella featured seafood, pork, chicken, chorizo, rice, peas, garlic, tomato, lemon, onions and pimentos.

El Meson also won the people’s choice award.

The runner-up for people’s choice was Marci Johannes of Mr. Boro’s Tavern for her drink featuring vodka, Solerno liqueur, basil infused simple syrup, jalapeno juice, pineapple juice, orange juice, lemonade and cherry juice.

It was paired with tri tip tacos.

Other restaurants that competed in the competition included Amber Rose, The Dublin Pub, The Florentine, Manna Uptown and Rip Rap Roadhouse.