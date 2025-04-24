Breaking: Ohio first state to allow employers to not post labor, civil rights law notices in workplace

Wheat Penny’s cocktail wins first place at Buckeye Vodka Battle of the Bartenders

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

The Buckeye Vodka Battle of the Bartenders returned to the Steam Plant in downtown Dayton on Wednesday, April 23 with 10 local restaurants competing.

Thomas Morris, bar manager at Wheat Penny Oven & Bar in Dayton, won judges’ pick for best cocktail.

The Buckeye Vodka Battle of the Bartenders returned to the Steam Plant in downtown Dayton on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Wheat Penny in Dayton paired a "The Queen Stays Queen" cocktail with coconut shrimp and bang bang sauce. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

Credit: Natalie Jones

icon to expand image

Credit: Natalie Jones

He described his drink as a tiki-inspired cocktail made with pineapple lavender all spiced infused vodka, falernum (a Barbados-style liqueur), ginger, clove, lime, lime zest, passion fruit, almond syrup and coconut that was topped with white chocolate foam.

The cocktail was paired with coconut shrimp.

The Buckeye Vodka Battle of the Bartenders returned to the Steam Plant in downtown Dayton on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Wheat Penny in Dayton paired a "The Queen Stays Queen" cocktail with coconut shrimp and bang bang sauce. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

Credit: Natalie Jones

icon to expand image

Credit: Natalie Jones

This isn’t the first time Morris has won first place at Buckeye Vodka Battle of the Bartenders. In 2023, he won with his cocktail called, “Stop and Smell the Roses.”

Second place was awarded to Nicole Wilson, bar manager at Smith’s Boathouse in Troy. Her cocktail was made with a green juice featuring avocado, green tomato, green apple, cilantro and lime, a little bit of jalapeno, vodka, rhubarb, fennel liqueur, lemongrass infused elderflower, honey, lime and saline solution.

The Buckeye Vodka Battle of the Bartenders returned to the Steam Plant in downtown Dayton on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Smith's Boathouse in Troy received second place from the judges for their Garden Party cocktail. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

Credit: Natalie Jones

icon to expand image

Credit: Natalie Jones

This was paired with the restaurant’s spinach and artichoke dip.

Best pairing was awarded to Bill Castro of El Meson for his “Bad Bunny” cocktail and paella valenciana.

The Buckeye Vodka Battle of the Bartenders returned to the Steam Plant in downtown Dayton on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. El Meson in West Carrollton received best pairing from the judges and people's choice for their Bad Bunny cocktail paired with paella. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

Credit: Natalie Jones

icon to expand image

Credit: Natalie Jones

The cocktail was made with infused hibiscus flowers, peach nectar, vodka and spicy peach bitters. The paella featured seafood, pork, chicken, chorizo, rice, peas, garlic, tomato, lemon, onions and pimentos.

El Meson also won the people’s choice award.

The runner-up for people’s choice was Marci Johannes of Mr. Boro’s Tavern for her drink featuring vodka, Solerno liqueur, basil infused simple syrup, jalapeno juice, pineapple juice, orange juice, lemonade and cherry juice.

The Buckeye Vodka Battle of the Bartenders returned to the Steam Plant in downtown Dayton on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Mr. Boro's Tavern received runner-up in people's choice for their Citrus Got Real cocktail. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

Credit: Natalie Jones

icon to expand image

Credit: Natalie Jones

It was paired with tri tip tacos.

Other restaurants that competed in the competition included Amber Rose, The Dublin Pub, The Florentine, Manna Uptown and Rip Rap Roadhouse.

ExplorePHOTOS: 10 restaurants compete at Buckeye Vodka Battle of the Bartenders in Dayton

In Other News
1
Police: Sex offender broke into Warren County home, touched self as...
2
Downtown Dayton: ‘Going to have a ghost town’ if bus hub crime is not...
3
Ohio first state to allow employers to not post labor, civil rights law...
4
Buying soda with food stamps would be banned under Ohio House-passed...
5
After spending their savings, area people struggle to buy groceries as...

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.