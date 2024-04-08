Florida, Washington and more: People who came hundreds or thousands of miles to watch total eclipse here

Nick Kirch of Kennewick, Washington, is celebrating his 65th birthday by watching the total eclipse Monday at the National Museum of the United States Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, which anticipated as many as 35,000 visitors to watch the eclipse.

Kirch, who is staying with his sister who lives in West Chester Twp., said during the 2017 solar eclipse his town was nearly at totality with 96% coverage, but when he learned the next total solar eclipse would happen on his 65th birthday, he started making plans.

”At that point I told my sister ‘I’m making my reservation now to stay at your place and coming to see the eclipse in 2024,’” he said.

Erin Clough — Titusville, Florida

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

Erin Clough and her family drove nearly 1,000 miles from Titusville, Florida, near the Kennedy Space Center, only stopping at a few places along the way, and arrived around 8:30 a.m. at Carillon Historical Park in Dayton.

“We wanted to see the eclipse, the magic of totality,” she said. “We’ve got friends up here and we decided we were just gonna make it a road trip, see our friends, too.”

Clough describes herself as a “space nerd” and said she finds all the things that happen in space infinitely interesting.

“We live on the space coast so I’m like all in the rocket launches and … we’ve watched the lunar eclipses at home in the middle of the night going outside. We did (solar eclipse) totality in 2017, I wouldn’t want to miss it it. I get another chance, once in a lifetime. Twice.”