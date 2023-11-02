Why people are excited about the new REI Co-op coming to Beavercreek

REI Co-op recently announced that the specialty outdoor retailer plans to open its fifth Ohio location in the Beavercreek Shopping Center next spring.

If you don’t know much about REI stores, or why the announcement created a buzz for the region, here’s what you should know:

A Co-op

The “Co-op” part of REI Co-op can be confusing. All of the REI stores are co-op stores. The company is owned by its members, and according to its website, there are about 23 million of them. This allows them to “focus on shared values, not share value.”

Memberships

For a one-time, lifetime membership fee of $30, members get 10% back on eligible purchases annually, according to the company’s website. There is also free shipping, coupons, special pricing, and discounts on co-op class offerings and day trips with the membership.

Members also get to vote on who represents the co-op as board president.

According to the company, subscribers to the co-op membership program total around 28,000 in the Dayton area, and nearly 400,000 statewide. REI has stores in Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Columbus.

What they sell

Not every store is exactly the same, but all the stores carry outdoor recreation appeal and gear.

The store will offer an assortment of apparel, gear and expertise for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, paddling, climbing, snow sports and more. In addition, certified mechanics will tune and repair equipment through a full-service bike, ski and snowboard shop.

In addition, the Beavercreek location will feature a full-service bike, ski, and snowboard shop with certified mechanics able to tune and repair equipment.

Rentals

At certain REI stores, you can rent camping and hiking gear, kayaks, paddle boards, cycling gear and more. It is unknown at this time if the Beavercreek store will have rental options.

Adventures, trips and classes

REI offers adventure travel and day-trips, with experienced guides, across many destinations in the United States, including at many National Parks. Trips can be tailored to meet your activity interest, including outings with backpacking, cycling, kayaking, snowshoeing and more.

Classes are also offered by REI for improving your outdoor skills, climbing, fitness, backcountry navigation and others.

Return policy

REI offers a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee (with these exceptions) within one year for members and 90 days for non-members.

Re/Supply and Trade-ins

REI members can also trade in used items.

Used and returned items are available to purchase in stores and online. All in-store Re/Supply items are sold “as is” and all sales are final. There is a 30 day return window for those who purchase Re/Supply items online.