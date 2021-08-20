Wilberforce partnership connects students with career training

Wilberforce University and the Dayton Job Corps (DJC) signed an agreement Wednesday that will open up access for vocational students to receive a college education, and allow Wilberforce students greater access to internships and on-the-job training.
Students and staff at the vocational training center will be able to receive higher education opportunities through the university’s undergraduate program and CLIMB, Wilberforce University’s adult degree program. The university will provide “micro-credential courses” in fields such as cybersecurity and data science, as well as tutoring and shared student activities.
Additionally, Job Corps students who are Ohio residents will be eligible for the Wilberforce University 15% tuition reduction plan.
Wilberforce students, in turn, will have access to internship and career opportunities through DJC. The Dayton vocational school offers training in advanced manufacturing, healthcare, information technology, and automotive repair, to name a few.
The long-term goal of the partnership is to offer a “seamless connection” for young people between the workforce and educational institutions, officials said.
“Our combined effort to support those who seek more knowledge and education, particularly in higher education, will assist with transformational change for not only today but for generations to come,” said Victor Jones, a Wilberforce alumnus and DJC career transition specialist.
“It opens up tremendous opportunities for our students,” said Rowan Torrey, director of operations at DJC. “Some of the students in Job Corps have not had exposure to that connectivity. Their parents may not have been to college, or have not been exposed to workforce training opportunities. This gives them the tools they need to strive towards those opportunities.”
DJC already has between 12 and 20 students lined up to take classes in the spring, though that number is expected to grow. Wilberforce’s program is currently under development and will be offered to students beginning in the spring semester.
“We pride ourselves in having ‘college-to-career’ opportunities. This will allow our students to have opportunities beyond Wilberforce for internships, job shadowing, as well as work-related opportunities as they continue to grow toward their degrees,” said William Woodson, Wilberforce COO.