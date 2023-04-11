Wilberforce University names new president

Vann Newkirk Sr. will be Wilberforce University’s next president, succeeding retiring president Elfred Anthony Pinkard, the school’s board announced.
Newkirk is now an interim associate vice president at Alabama A&M University in Huntsville, Alabama, and served as president of the historic Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee for little more than a year. Previously, he served as Fisk’s provost and vice president of academic affairs.
“I am honored and excited to be joining the Wilberforce University community,” Newkirk said. “As an HBCU graduate, I also understand the transformative power of these institutions and I look forward to working with the talented faculty, staff and students at Wilberforce to continue the university’s legacy of excellence.”
He added, “Our students are young people who have dreams and aspirations when they come to us. We have to guide them to the right kind of career paths.”
In a statement, the board of trustees expressed appreciation for Pinkard’s leadership through the pandemic and said they were thrilled to welcome Newkirk.
Newkirk said his first priority will be to engage the community in the university’s fundraising, which he says will help build the academic programs and add value to the university.
“(Newkirk’s) experience, vision, and commitment to educating our students make him the ideal choice to lead our university into the future,” said Board of Trustees Chair Mark Wilson.
Newkirk is originally from Elizabethtown, North Carolina, and Wilberforce officials said he has built and managed off-campus degree programs and worked in administration at institutional research.
Newkirk attended North Carolina A&T University and received his undergraduate degree in sociology from Barber-Scotia College. He holds a Master of Arts degree in history from Winthrop University, a Master of Science degree from North Carolina Central University, and Ph.D. in history from Howard University.
