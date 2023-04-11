Wilberforce University names new president

Newkirk said his first priority will be to engage the community in the university’s fundraising, which he says will help build the academic programs and add value to the university.

“(Newkirk’s) experience, vision, and commitment to educating our students make him the ideal choice to lead our university into the future,” said Board of Trustees Chair Mark Wilson.

Newkirk is originally from Elizabethtown, North Carolina, and Wilberforce officials said he has built and managed off-campus degree programs and worked in administration at institutional research.

Newkirk attended North Carolina A&T University and received his undergraduate degree in sociology from Barber-Scotia College. He holds a Master of Arts degree in history from Winthrop University, a Master of Science degree from North Carolina Central University, and Ph.D. in history from Howard University.