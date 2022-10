Wilberfore to celebrate homecoming; parade planned

· Thursday, Oct. 27, 6 p.m.: Royal Court Coronation, Alumni Multiplex

· Friday, Oct. 28, 12-3 p.m.: WU Family Day, Outside Student Union; Marching Madness or Band Blast, 6–8 p.m., Alumni Multiplex; Student party and Alumni party, 10 p.m. – 1:30 a.m., Alumni Multiplex

· Saturday, Oct. 29, 8-11 a.m.: Preview Day, Multiplex & Various Locations; Parade, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Old Barn – WU - Alumni Multiplex; Battle of the Bands & Tailgate, 12 -1 p.m., Aerobics Room Field; Basketball Game, 1 p.m. & 3 p.m., Alumni Multiplex; National Pan Hellenic Council Stepshow, Doors open 6:30 p.m., Show starts 7 p.m., Gym

· Sunday, 10/30, 4-6 p.m.: Praise and Worship Service, Alumni Multiplex