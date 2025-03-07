Will Tony & Pete’s in Dayton expand? Owner says it’s likely

“We’re almost three years old,” Simmons said. “We’re starting to field a lot of opportunities to do this elsewhere. We are in active negotiations to make that happen.”

That’s all he had to say for the time being, but there will be more details to come.

“Dayton is going to be the home base forever and always, and then hopefully, we get it beyond that as well,” Simmons said.

Before opening Tony & Pete’s, the couple had plans to open a neighborhood cocktail bar in Chicago, where they had lived for eight years.

“We were close to signing a lease on a space in March of 2020,” Simmons said. “We were able to get out of that dynamic and we started to think, could we move back to Dayton where both of our families live? And the answer was yes, as long as we do something for ourselves.”

They decided to walk away from the bar industry and focus on a fun, casual lunch spot that they felt like the Dayton community needed.

For those that haven’t been to the sandwich shop, they recommend trying their namesake sandwiches:

Tony (roast beef, turkey, American cheese, roasted red peppers, shredduce, mayo and T&P vinaigrette)

Pete (soppressata, provolone, red onion, arugula, tomato jam and chili oil)

Don’t forget to grab a side of pimento cheese or caramelized onion dip. For those looking for an alcoholic beverage, try a lunch beer or pepperoncini martini.

MORE DETAILS

Tony & Pete’s, located at 129 E. Third St., is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and Monday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

For more information, visit tonyandpetes.com or the sandwich shop’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@tonyandpetes).