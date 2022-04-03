BreakingNews
48 years later: Remembering Xenia tornado that killed 32 and injured 1,300
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Willie Walker, longtime Urban League CEO, dies at age 80

Willie Walker, former president and CEO of the Dayton Urban League, in a screen capture from a YouTube video.

caption arrowCaption
Willie Walker, former president and CEO of the Dayton Urban League, in a screen capture from a YouTube video.

Local News
By Thomas Gnau, Staff Writer
27 minutes ago

Willie Walker, the longtime president and chief executive of Dayton Urban League, died Saturday at Kettering Health Dayton, the former Grandview Medical Center. He was 80 years old.

Walker retired as Dayton Urban League president and CEO in June 2008. He took the job in 1985, his daughter Teresa Walker said Sunday.

“My father was a good man,” Ms. Walker said. “He was a family man, and he loved his community, especially the city of Dayton.”

The family is working with Wheat Funeral Home on arrangements, which were pending Sunday.

Walker’s work with the Urban League “profoundly shaped” the city of Dayton, his daughter said. In that role, he was a contemporary of Jessie Gooding, former president of the Dayton Unit NAACP, among many others.

Dr. Karen Townsend, president of KTownsend Consulting, came from Columbus to Dayton with a desire to work for the Urban League and Walker.

“When I came to Dayton, I met Mr. Walker and I told him I wanted to work with the Urban League,” she recalled. Instead, over time, she worked with a mentorship program and came to serve on the Urban League board.

“Mr. Walker was a mentor to me in a way I didn’t even recognize,” Townsend recalled Sunday. She said he was a hugely positive influence in her life and her professional development.

“He saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself, and he has always been a supporter,” she said, adding: “He was an awesome leader in our community, and he will be sorely missed.”

Native Daytonian Stacy Thompson, senior vice president, West and Midwest regional corporate responsibility manager at Key Bank, knew Mr. Walker well, also as a friend and a mentor. She said Walker helped her tremendously as she first navigated the area’s business sector. “I would say the network I have today was clearly started through Willie Walker’s network,” she said.

“Just a champion, just an advocate, a connector of people,” Thompson said of him, also calling him a “quiet voice.”

“He was so much in love with the Urban League,” Walker’s daughter said. “He gave that to all the residents of Montgomery County. He worked fearlessly and tirelessly for the Urban League.”

“He was a true believer in Jesus Christ. He loved the Lord, and he loved his family,” she also said.

His first profession was a teacher.

The Dayton Urban League closed not long after Walker’s retirement, to be reborn as the Miami Valley Urban League.

This story will be updated.

In Other News
1
Fairborn fire hydrants to be flushed
2
Beavercreek company wins $10 million contract for Air Force sensors...
3
48 years later: Remembering Xenia tornado that killed 32 and injured...
4
Historian and Dayton gem Margaret Peters dies at 86
5
Beavercreek residents to vote on income tax for the third time in 10...

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top