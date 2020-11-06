Wing leadership, Airmen stay connected through Teams

To maintain face-to-face connections between leadership and Airmen, Miller continues to host a quarterly Microsoft Teams commander’s call. Thursday marked his second since taking command.

This virtual meeting platform allows leaders and Airmen to safely interact with each other in a live setting, with information coming directly from the commander.

Miller commended the Wright-Patt Honor Guard, which is among the Air Force’s largest, for its duty and commitment to excellence.

The base commander highlighted the importance of feedback to the medical center’s Joint Outpatient Experience Survey and recognized three medical providers – Col. Joshua Scott, Maj. Amy Schimke and Maj. Damien Morgan – for their 100% satisfaction score.

Leingang discussed upcoming January civilian development education opportunities, the Team Wright-Patt mentoring program – registration closes Nov. 13, and a new toolkit to help supervisors lead their teams the best way possible.

Shaffer said he’s proud and excited to serve the wing and focused on the importance of physical fitness to “stay ready, don’t get ready,” the new fitness test and possible standards. He also urged Airmen to stay connected and remain resilient over the holidays.

“Keep your teammates in mind and utilize programs available to you,” he added, “and take advantage of opportunities to train and develop yourself and your teammates.”

Miller said he continues to be “inspired” by Wright-Patt’s dedicated team of Airmen, civilians and family members.

“I appreciate all that you do for the team and our Air Force,” Miller said.

Miller closed out his commander’s call by presenting several awards and recognizing recent promotions and achievements.

To see the full list of award recipients, go to the 88th Air Base Wing’s Facebook page @WPAFB.