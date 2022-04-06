Winter guard championships return to Dayton after long COVID break

The bureau says the turnout may be lower this year because of COVID’s ongoing impact on travel and live entertainment. WGI is shortening its competitive activities by a day.

Dayton hosts WGI Color Guard World Championships from Thursday, April 7, to Saturday, April, 9. The WGI Percussion World Championships are April 21 to 23, and the WGI Winds World Championships are April 23 and 24.

Events will be held at the University of Dayton Arena, Wright State University Nutter Center, Cintas Center at Xavier University in Cincinnati and Truist Arena at Northern Kentucky University (formerly BB&T Arena).

WGI Sport of the Arts is a nonprofit that puts on indoor color guard, percussion and wind ensemble competitions.