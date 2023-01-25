BreakingNews
Winter weather: Wright-Patterson on a four-hour delay
Local News
By
1 hour ago
Air Force Museum will open at noon

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base employees are on a four-hour delay Wednesday, due to the Winter weather.

Due to the same conditions, the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will open at noon today, rather than 9 a.m., the museum said, also on social media.

“With the slick and hazardous road conditions, all employees are advised to use extreme caution while driving,” the base said on social media accounts. “Personnel who are designated base-essential or mission-essential for current mission efforts as assigned by their commander or supervisor, will continue to work/report.”

Base and mission-essential employees are to use gates 12A — near the headquarters of Air Force Materiel Command off Ohio 444 — or 22B, off I-675, during the delay hours.

Only emergency services are available at the Wright-Patterson Medical Center until staff are able to safely report at 10 a.m., the base also said.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force said Monday that a planned closure of the museum today for emergency response training has now been postponed.

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

