With NOVASTAR contract in hand, defense contractor expands in Beavercreek

Epsilon C5I to hire 200 in the Dayton area

A defense contractor who won a share of a huge, $5 billion National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) contract is expanding in Beavercreek, the company has announced.

The expansion of Epsilon C5I Inc. is fueled not only by the NASIC “NOVASTAR” contract, but by a 2.481%, 10-year Job Creation Tax Credit approved by the Ohio Tax Credit Authority this week.

Epsilon expects to create 200 full-time positions, generating $25 million in new annual payroll and retaining $375,000 in existing payroll, as a result of the company’s expansion, the state of Ohio announced.

Michael Ronayne, director for Epsilon C5I intelligence services, told the Dayton Daily News in August that local expansion is a key part of the company’s plans.

When Ronayne spoke with the Dayton Daily News this summer after the announcement of the NOVASTAR awards, he said he was minutes away from signing a lease for new office space in Beavercreek as a result of the contract win.

“We have already begun to increase our team of C5I engineers, technical experts and intelligence professionals to be based in the Dayton, Ohio area to support NASIC NOVASTAR,” Pat Moneymaker, president of the company’s Technology and Technical Solutions Sector, said in a new release.

San Diego-based Epsilon was one five winners announced by the Department of Defense this summer, all with a presence in the Dayton area, as winners sharing the NOVASTAR $4.79 billion award, consolidating 20 previous intelligence analysis service contracts with fewer vendors, all serving NASIC at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The NOVASTAR contract winners were: Altamira Technologies Corp; Epsilon Systems Solutions Inc.; Modern Technology Solutions; Radiance Technologies and Xandar LLC.

