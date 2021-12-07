With revenue up, Montgomery County to give raises, restore cuts

Montgomery County plans to restore spending cuts made during the pandemic next year due to strong expected revenue growth.
After slashing nearly $29 million from its budget in 2020, the county is projecting a 5.5% jump in revenue next year in all of its funds, which includes a double-digit-percentage increase in sales tax and general fund revenue.
Many departments will be able to add staff, and the county will put more than $12 million toward initiatives supported by the board of county commissioners, like leadership academy programs with a new employment-services center in the Westown Shopping Center and the full resumption of the economic development/government equity (ED/GE) grant program, said Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert.
“While our foot is not totally on the gas, we are able to reinstate some of the initiatives that are vitally important to you and the citizens of Montgomery County,” Colbert said during a budget presentation to county commissioners on Tuesday.
The Montgomery County Board of Commissioners has approved an all-funds budget of nearly $937.6 million, which is a 5.5% increase from its original 2021 budget.
The county’s main operating budget, the general fund, is expected to take in $190.9 million in revenue – up 12% from the original 2021 budget.
More than two-thirds of the county’s general fund revenues are expected to come from taxes on sales, real estate and property transfers.
The 2022 budget predicts a 15% increase in sales tax revenue next year, pegging collections at about $110 million.
The county saw better-than-expected sales tax revenue in 2021, as consumer spending increased and remained at elevated levels.
Many people during the pandemic increased spending on what some research groups call the “homebody economy,” which includes things like consumer electronics and home improvement items.
The 2022 general fund budget includes a 3% “budget restoration” for all departments that is expected to cost $3.8 million and should lead to payroll expansion.
The county expects to create about 80 new positions across all funds, Colbert said, and the county had about 4,270 positions in its original 2021 budget.
The county also is projecting a 5.5% salary increase, which includes a raise given in the second half of this year when revenues performed better than anticipated.
The county will fully fund its ED/GE program with a $2.5 million commitment. The program usually has two funding rounds per year, but those were cancelled early during the COVID crisis.
The program resumed this fall, but there will be two rounds once again next year. Other board of commission priorities include investments in Preschool Promise ($4 million); facilities ($1.5 million); and “strategic community projects” ($1 million).
Montgomery County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman said the county has fared so much better than other metro-area counties across the nation, which made major cuts to payrolls.
“We’re doing all right compared to other places that laid off … hundreds of employees,” she said. “We’re not through the pandemic — we know that — but we got through some of the darkest days and we were still able to provide services to citizens.”
Commissioner Carolyn Rice said the county has showed creativity and innovation to address its financial challenges during the public health crisis.
