With revenue up, Montgomery County to give raises, restore cuts

Caption Revenue highlights from Montgomery County's all-funds budget for 2022. Caption Revenue highlights from Montgomery County's all-funds budget for 2022.

The county’s main operating budget, the general fund, is expected to take in $190.9 million in revenue – up 12% from the original 2021 budget.

More than two-thirds of the county’s general fund revenues are expected to come from taxes on sales, real estate and property transfers.

The 2022 budget predicts a 15% increase in sales tax revenue next year, pegging collections at about $110 million.

The county saw better-than-expected sales tax revenue in 2021, as consumer spending increased and remained at elevated levels.

Many people during the pandemic increased spending on what some research groups call the “homebody economy,” which includes things like consumer electronics and home improvement items.

The 2022 general fund budget includes a 3% “budget restoration” for all departments that is expected to cost $3.8 million and should lead to payroll expansion.

Caption Expenditure highlights from Montgomery County's all-funds budget for 2022. Caption Expenditure highlights from Montgomery County's all-funds budget for 2022.

The county expects to create about 80 new positions across all funds, Colbert said, and the county had about 4,270 positions in its original 2021 budget.

The county also is projecting a 5.5% salary increase, which includes a raise given in the second half of this year when revenues performed better than anticipated.

The county will fully fund its ED/GE program with a $2.5 million commitment. The program usually has two funding rounds per year, but those were cancelled early during the COVID crisis.

The program resumed this fall, but there will be two rounds once again next year. Other board of commission priorities include investments in Preschool Promise ($4 million); facilities ($1.5 million); and “strategic community projects” ($1 million).

Montgomery County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman said the county has fared so much better than other metro-area counties across the nation, which made major cuts to payrolls.

“We’re doing all right compared to other places that laid off … hundreds of employees,” she said. “We’re not through the pandemic — we know that — but we got through some of the darkest days and we were still able to provide services to citizens.”

Commissioner Carolyn Rice said the county has showed creativity and innovation to address its financial challenges during the public health crisis.