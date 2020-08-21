Woman accused of stealing thousands from former Trotwood employer

Crysta Collett, aka Crysta Bettendorf, is ordered to appear Sept. 3 for her arraignment on nearly two dozen felony charges in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

She is charged with five counts of identity fraud ($7,500); two counts of grand theft (more than $7,500 but less than $150,000); three counts of theft ($1,000); five counts of forgery - without authority ($7,500); five counts of forgery - uttering ($7,500); and one count of misuse of credit cards ($7,500), according to her indictment.