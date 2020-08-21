Woman accused of stealing thousands from former Trotwood employer

A 31-year-old Huber Heights woman is accused of bilking her former employer, Alliance Torque Converters, and its owner out of thousands of dollars.
Crysta Collett, aka Crysta Bettendorf, is ordered to appear Sept. 3 for her arraignment on nearly two dozen felony charges in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
She is charged with five counts of identity fraud ($7,500); two counts of grand theft (more than $7,500 but less than $150,000); three counts of theft ($1,000); five counts of forgery - without authority ($7,500); five counts of forgery - uttering ($7,500); and one count of misuse of credit cards ($7,500), according to her indictment.
The case was filed March 10, The thefts happened between Oct. 1, 2013, and Dec. 2, 2017, court documents allege.
Collett formerly worked as a manager for the small Trotwood-based manufacturer Alliance Torque Converters, which rebuilds and sells torque converters.