dayton-daily-news logo
X

Woman charged in deadly motorcycle crash in Preble County

A grand jury has issued several indictments.

Combined ShapeCaption
A grand jury has issued several indictments.

Local News
By
54 minutes ago

An Eaton woman is facing a charge in deadly motorcycle crash that took place in Preble County last month.

Kimberly Mann, 46, was charged with vehicular manslaughter in connection to a crash on July 14, according to Eaton Municipal Court records.

Mann was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Impala east on Camden West Elkton Road near Somers Gratis Road in Somers Twp. when she attempted to turn left into a private drive, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report.

ExploreDayton man indicted for hitting, killing 1-year-old boy while backing out of driveway

The Chevrolet hit a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle heading in the opposite direction on Camden West Elkton Road.

The motorcyclist, 71-year-old Dennis Feix, of Camden, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight, according to the report.

He died on Aug. 1 from injuries, according to his obituary.

In Other News
1
Cedarville University gets anonymous $8 million donation for facilities
2
Air Force Research Laboratory event aims to ‘inspire’ colleagues
3
Authorities clear Franklin school campus after threat, evacuation
4
Four area companies land nearly $1.5B in new defense contracts
5
Retired Montgomery County Sheriff’s K9 honored with ‘last walk’

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top