Woman charged in deadly motorcycle crash in Preble County

An Eaton woman is facing a charge in deadly motorcycle crash that took place in Preble County last month.
Kimberly Mann, 46, was charged with vehicular manslaughter in connection to a crash on July 14, according to Eaton Municipal Court records.
Mann was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Impala east on Camden West Elkton Road near Somers Gratis Road in Somers Twp. when she attempted to turn left into a private drive, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report.
The Chevrolet hit a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle heading in the opposite direction on Camden West Elkton Road.
The motorcyclist, 71-year-old Dennis Feix, of Camden, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight, according to the report.
He died on Aug. 1 from injuries, according to his obituary.
