Woman charged in roommate's shooting in Riverside

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Local News
By
32 minutes ago
X

A woman accused of shooting her roommate in Riverside last week is facing charges.

Nicole Lee Hill, 37, of Riverside, was charged with two counts each of felonious assault and having weapons while under disability, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court - Eastern Division.

Hilly allegedly shot her roommate in the neck on Wednesday. Riverside police responded to the 3000 block of Old Troy Pike and found the man lying in the road, said Riverside Police Department Road Patrol Maj. Angela Jackson.

ExploreRELATED: Man in stable condition, woman in custody following shooting in Riverside

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. He was hospitalized for over 24 hours, according to court documents.

Police obtained a search warrant for the house and were able to arrest Hill.

Hill’s bond was set at $750,000 on Friday, according to court records.

In Other News
1
Dayton police investigating 2nd shooting reported in fewer than 12...
2
Air Force Research Laboratory is set to welcome a new commander
3
Jersey Mike’s Subs opens Wednesday in Englewood
4
Coroner IDs man recovered from Mad River at Eastwood MetroPark
5
7 injured, 1 dead in early-morning shooting in Dayton

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top