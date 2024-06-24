Woman charged in roommate's shooting in Riverside

Hilly allegedly shot her roommate in the neck on Wednesday. Riverside police responded to the 3000 block of Old Troy Pike and found the man lying in the road, said Riverside Police Department Road Patrol Maj. Angela Jackson.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. He was hospitalized for over 24 hours, according to court documents.

Police obtained a search warrant for the house and were able to arrest Hill.

Hill’s bond was set at $750,000 on Friday, according to court records.