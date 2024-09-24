Woman charged with making terroristic threats toward Northridge Schools

4 minutes ago
A woman accused of making a threat of violence last week against Northridge Schools in Harrison Twp.

Rayona M. Hunt, 23, was arraigned Monday in Vandalia Municipal Court for making terroristic threats, inducing panic and obstructing official business, all felony charges.

Her bond was set at $250,000.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office began investigating after a Sept. 17 Facebook post circulated threats of violence directed at Northridge Schools at 2011 Timber Lane in Harrison Twp.

“The investigation determined the threat was made through a specific electronic device, owned by Rayona Hunt,” an affidavit stated.

Hunt reportedly deleted the Facebook post and Facebook account involved

Administrators ordered a lockdown; many concerned parents either responded to the school or made phone calls; and deputies were pulled from patrol duties and temporarily assigned to the school, the affidavit read.

