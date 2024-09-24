Woman charged with making terroristic threats toward Northridge Schools

Her bond was set at $250,000.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office began investigating after a Sept. 17 Facebook post circulated threats of violence directed at Northridge Schools at 2011 Timber Lane in Harrison Twp.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

“The investigation determined the threat was made through a specific electronic device, owned by Rayona Hunt,” an affidavit stated.

Hunt reportedly deleted the Facebook post and Facebook account involved

Administrators ordered a lockdown; many concerned parents either responded to the school or made phone calls; and deputies were pulled from patrol duties and temporarily assigned to the school, the affidavit read.