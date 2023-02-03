Woman dies following crash in Trotwood Monday

A woman died after a Jeep crashed into a pole Monday evening in Trotwood.
The crash was reported around 5:11 p.m. in the 4400 block of Little Richmond Road, according to a crash report filed by the Trotwood Police Department.
The woman was driving a 2017 Jeep Compass east when the Jeep crossed the double yellow center line and went off the left side of the road.
The Jeep then hit a utility pole, according to the report.
The crash report indicates the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
We are working to confirm the woman’s identity and have reached out to the Trotwood Police Department and Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for more information.
We will update this story as details are released.
In Other News
1
Here are clips of 5 pre-funk Black music acts from Dayton that impacted...
2
Funk Box Experience: Interactive tool teaches how Dayton funk helped...
3
‘God stuck his toe in the Five Rivers and made the music funky’ - How...
4
‘I am begging you.’ Residents ask for reprieve from higher electric...
5
Second major development proposed near Rose Music Center in Huber...
About the Author